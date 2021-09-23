In a viral video, a disgusting ‘octopus-like’ growth can be seen in an Aldi Almond Milk carton.

A disturbing video showcasing her findings has gone viral on TikTok, amassing over 3 million views in just days. An Aldi customer claims to have discovered an alarming discovery in a recently purchased carton of the brand’s almond milk—and a disturbing video showcasing her findings has gone viral on TikTok, amassing over 3 million views in just days.

The video, which you can watch here, shows a sort of material that has thrived on the app, as users increasingly utilize social media to criticize huge firms and companies—and to share the details of their bad experiences with their peers.

The Aldi almond milk video, which was tweeted earlier this week by user @nikky afo, opens with what looks to be a freshly opened carton of almond milk. The product’s expiration date is readily displayed on the container, indicating that it will last until 2022.

Off-camera, a woman’s voice says, “I just opened it right now.” She has the carton’s seal in her hand, indicating that she had just pulled it from the packaging.

The unnamed woman goes on to say that when she opened the carton, she spotted something “lumpy.” She pours the almond milk into the sink and adds, “I can feel something.” Meanwhile, the TikToker, identified as Nikky on the app, records the scenario.

In the box, a solid blue-gray material becomes evident. The woman then proceeds to cut the container open, and Nikky screams as soon as she discovers what’s inside, fleeing to the opposite side of the room and throwing the camera into disarray.

The woman eventually spills the stuff into a plate. The result is a layered, skin-like material that perfectly suits the almond milk carton’s shape and proportions. The women tear apart the flexible brown-green layers with scissors.

In just a few days, the video received over 400,000 comments, with viewers startled by the shocking show. Many people said that the development resembled a “sea creature” or a “octopus.” Others referred to it as a “forbidden lasagna” because of its multiple layers.

Many readers speculated that the mass was a mold growth, which is a possible possibility given the mass’s physical resemblance to a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast (SCOBY), a type of controlled bacterial growth used to manufacture some fermented foods and beverages.

