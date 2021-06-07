In a viral TikTok video, a farmer facing the ‘Mouse Plague’ is chastised for burning mice alive.

After presenting his strategy for dealing with the so-called mouse epidemic that has been devastating rural parts of Australia for months, an Australian farmer has sparked debate on TikTok.

The mouse infestation has grown to biblical proportions in the previous six months, according to news outlets throughout the world. Crop loss, poisoned native fauna, and even devastating home fires are among the bad consequences of the rat population explosion, which experts ascribe at least in part to increased rainfall.

User @andyj3825—known only as Andrew—shows the drastic steps he’s taken in the now-viral TikTok post.