In a video that has been viewed over 75K times, a wedding horse carrying the groom flees the ceremony.

A spooked horse decided to flee the scene during a recent wedding ceremony—and took the groom with him. The amusing encounter was captured on video, which has since gone popular online.

The incident is said to have occurred in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan, right in the middle of the baraat—the groom’s wedding procession.

A baraat is intended to “bring the groom to the wedding venue with much pomp and fervor,” as wedding planner Devika Narain noted in Brides Magazine.

“The groom is normally placed on a ceremonial horse [or an elephant, chariot, or vintage car]as his guests lead the route, dancing,” he said. He went on to say that the tradition originated in northern India, when “people would go from one town to another to get married.”

“The baraat is one of the main features of the main wedding day, and it takes place before the usual vow exchange,” he continued. They can include live music, dancing, drums, DJ sets, and more, according to Narain, in order to fervently honor the occasion.

All of the hoopla, however, appears to have been too much for the horse charged with transporting the groom at a recent Rajasthan wedding. The Indian Express said that problems occurred at this baraat after visitors allegedly started setting off celebratory firecrackers.

The bridal party was preparing for the parade at the time of the experience, according to the news site, and the ceremonial feeding of the horse was in progress. However, everything went wrong when someone lit a firecracker too close to the animal, causing it to run and take the groom for a ride.

A plume of smoke and a booming sound can be seen exploding near the animal in footage from the event. While a guest runs after them, the horse rapidly pivots and gallops away from the crowd.

Before being rescued by his family members, the groom’s horse carried him roughly 4 kilometers (nearly 2.5 miles) from the ceremony venue.

Fortunately, neither the horse nor the groom were hurt, and they were able to continue with the baraat after they returned.

A video showing the horse's departure, which was shared on YouTube last week, has now gone viral, amassing millions of views.