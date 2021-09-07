In a video that has been viewed over 720K times, a bird perfectly imitates the cry of a human baby.

A stunning video shows a lyrebird in Australia’s Taronga Zoo imitating the sounds of a crying baby, shocking onlookers.

The video, which you can watch here, has been viewed 721,400 times on Twitter, with nearly 4,000 retweets and over 7,000 likes.

Lyrebirds are recognized for their imitating talents and can be found in southern Australia. According to Britannica, the ground-dwelling birds are named after the shape of the males’ big tail feathers, which are similar to those of chickens. Male lyrebirds would “display” in a woodland clearing when looking for a mate, flaunting their feathers, singing intricate melodies, and imitating the noises of other wildlife.

In fact, the birds are such skilled mimics that they can accurately reproduce mechanical sounds. Sir David Attenborough, a wildlife historian, demonstrates the birds’ unusual abilities in a renowned BBC clip, including duplicating the noises of camera shutters, automobile sirens, and chainsaws. “Which bird has the most sophisticated, complicated, and beautiful song on the planet?” In the video, Attenborough says, “I’d assume there [are]a number of contenders, but this bird must be one of them.”

A seven-year-old lyrebird named Echo shows off his remarkable vocal range in recent film shared by Sydney’s Taronga Zoo. Echo is seen perched high on a limb in a zoo enclosure, making a wailing sound that is indistinguishable from that of a genuine human baby.

The film was described as “frightening” and “chilling” by some viewers, but “hilarious” and “wonderful” by others. Many more were taken aback by the fact that the noises in the video were made by a bird.

The Guardian spoke with Leanne Golebiowski, the Taronga Zoo’s unit supervisor of birds, who noted that they’re not sure how Echo learnt to cry with such precision, especially because Sydney is currently under lockdown due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“I’m guessing he got it from one of our visitors. Obviously, he’s been honing his craft during the lockdown,” Golebiowski added. “However, I was under the impression that the zoo was a fun location for families to visit!”

“At the moment, he makes two other sounds that he has recently learned,” she continued. “One is the terrifyingly realistic sound of a power drill—the. This is a condensed version of the information.