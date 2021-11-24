In a video that has been viewed over 7 million times, a nightclub employee reveals the strange items that patrons leave behind.

Have you ever wondered what happens to your belongings after a long night out? One answer was disclosed in a recent TikTok video.

The video, broadcast by a nightclub in the UK, showed what goods were left behind at closing time—and viewers couldn’t get enough. The video has received over 7.9 million views, 684,000 likes, and 2,800 comments thus far.

The video belongs to a larger genre of workplace TikToks, since the platform has evolved into a platform for producers to “reveal” the hidden, obscured, weird, and otherwise fascinating parts of their seemingly ordinary occupations. Fast food businesses, for example, have become a hot topic in this genre; it was recently reported that a TikTok video from late October detailing how to make a McDonald’s McRib sandwich has been viewed over 10 million times.

Last Thursday, The Garage, a Glasgow nightclub, posted the video to their TikTok account. The on-screen text begins, “Things found at the club at the end of the night.” Meanwhile, video shows a disposable glove being applied to an employee’s hand.

The clip then turns to them discovering a variety of lost artifacts, ranging from the mundane to the bizarre. Guests left a phone charger, “endless passports,” a men’s puffer garment, a set of small playing cards, and a piece of jewelry inside the nightclub that night.

The discoveries didn’t end there. An iPhone with a severely damaged and cracked screen, a full-sized bottle of what looks to be perfume, a tampon, and a single boot were the next items discovered by the employee.

The inside look into the nightclub’s inner workings piqued the interest of viewers.

In a well-liked comment, @suz.m.88 said, “I’ll never understand how someone loses ONE shoe.”

@skeane20 wrote, “Genius concept for a series.”

“Watching this feels unlawful,” said @eunfrisbee.

@jodywill80 joked, “Plot twist.” “They were all lost by the same individual.” A few people chimed in with accounts of goods they’d misplaced on evenings out, while others told of strange office discoveries.

@someonetookmmy username said, “I once found a full Jenga game.”

@itzjxlieee tweeted, “The unending amount of lipsticks we have to vacuum up is awful.”

@crazydoodlelife said, "My partner once had a show fall off at a gig." "We stayed till the wee hours of the morning to look for it, but it was vanished."