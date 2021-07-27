In a video that has been viewed over 5 million times, Spider-Man attacks a grocery store employee.

The graphic footage of a man dressed as Spider-Man attacking a store employee has gone viral online, prompting many labor organizations to call for tighter rules to protect retail workers.

A man dressed as the Marvel superhero Spider-Man was caught on video attacking a female employee at a London Asda Clapham Junction grocery shop on Thursday, according to a Metro article. In connection with the rampage, the nameless assailant was apparently apprehended.

The Metropolitan Police in the United Kingdom acknowledged to this website that law enforcement was aware of the issue and that numerous people had been apprehended. At least one store employee, as well as five passersby, were confirmed to have required medical attention.

In a written statement, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Service said, “Police were called at 22:40 hrs on Thursday, 22 July to reports of a group of persons involved in a disturbance at a store on Lavender Hill, SW11.”

“Officers were present, as were London Ambulance Service personnel. A woman in her twenties was rushed to the hospital after suffering a minor injury. Five more persons were treated on the spot.”

The confrontation was captured on video and shared on Twitter by @ca99832245, also known as BlackGirlMagic. The man in the Spider-Man costume emerges angry and charges toward a female employee in the 6-second film, which has been viewed nearly 6 million times since it was posted on Friday.

He exclaims, “What a b*tch!” “Fk you!” exclaims the speaker.

The unidentified assailant then kicks the employee in the chin and punches her in the face. Bystanders were stunned when the retail worker collapsed on the ground and her assailant walked away.

Additional film, which has nearly 340,000 views, shows a man in a Spider-Man suit carrying a steel pipe and beating another man with it while a bigger group of people brawls on the ground.

“Asda Clapham Junction,” says the narrator. The footage was labeled by a Twitter user as “a group of thugs attacking colleagues, the elderly, and children totally terrible.”

In a public statement made on Friday, the British trade union GMB, which represents Asda staff, criticized the event and asked for stricter rules to safeguard vital retail workers.

"GMB cannot express its severe condemnation of these individuals' conduct, and we thank the police for their prompt response.