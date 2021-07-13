In a video that has been viewed over 2 million times, a hungry seagull steals food from a teen’s mouth.

A video of a hungry seagull openly grabbing food from an unsuspecting adolescent as he tries to finish his snack has gone popular online, nauseating viewers.

Sophie, also known on TikTok as @sophieellenmcgill, recorded the encounter and shared it on the video-sharing platform late last week. The video starts with a view of a parking lot in Glasgow, Scotland, before moving on to an adolescent eating a KFC wrap and drinking a soft drink.

The movie slows down to isolated still shots with Kreepa’s “Oh No” playing in the background, showing one particularly hungry seagull taking note of the snack and deciding to take a mouthful for himself.

To steal a nibble, the bird appears to get a section of its beak into the teenager’s mouth just as he is ready to take a bite. In one particularly amusing screenshot, the child makes a startled expression as the seagull successfully swallows the wrap. The seagull flies away as the teenager rushes in the opposite direction at the end of the film.

Sophie contacted with This Website and confirmed that her brother Matthew experienced the funny events depicted in the video. “We were waiting outside for someone to pick us up when my brother bought a scorching hot wrap from KFC,” she explained. “During this time, my brother became hungry and began to eat the wrap, which is when the seagull realized it would benefit him more than Matthew.”

The short film, titled “Seagull 1 Matthew 0,” has received over 2.4 million views and nearly 275,000 likes since its release. Many viewers joked in the comments section about how they would have reacted if a seagull had tried to steal their food at that same moment.

“THE AUDIENCE. One said, “OMG, I’d be FUMING.” Another said, “I would literally punch that [seagull’s] head off.” One guy even bluntly declared, “I would simply pass away.”

Seagulls have long been considered aggressive animals, according to a BBC report from Science Focus Magazine. This is usually when they are defending their nest or children.