In a video that has been viewed over 180k times, an elephant tramples a man to death.

On Sunday, an elephant in India stomped a man to death. A local wildlife authority captured the incident on film and uploaded it on social media, prompting several users to blame the gathering of people for inciting the herd.

According to The Assam Tribune, the attack happened on Sunday at the Morongi tea farm in Assam, India. Parveen Kaswan, an employee with the Indian Forest Service, captured the occurrence on camera and released it the next day on Twitter. “A human was killed,” he wrote in a tweet. I’m not sure who’s to blame.” Warning: the footage may be distressing to some viewers.

While a crowd gathers beside the road, a herd of elephants crosses a roadway outside a forest reserve. Some in the audience can be heard yelling at the elephants as they cross the road, while a car horn can be heard in the background. A small group tries to charge the elephants about halfway through the video, and one man raises a yellow flag at them for inexplicable reasons.

One elephant eventually breaks away from the herd and charges the crowd. When one of the men tries to flee the elephant, he falls and the elephant steps on him multiple times before returning to the herd.

Pachkal Mura, 45, was identified as the victim. He was taken to a neighboring hospital, but died later that evening from his injuries.

On Twitter, the video has more than 180,000 views and nearly 10,000 likes. The footage left commenters speechless. In reaction to Kaswan’s post, many individuals agreed that the crowd was to fault, with comments believing that the elephant was provoked by them.

“Tragic… One commentator stated, “They should have quietly bowed down and showed respect to the gorgeous creature and then let them pass to [the]jungle.” “Instead, they rioted and caused mayhem, resulting in the loss of a precious life. What a waste, and also a source of horror. The mob as a whole is to blame.”

