In a video that has been seen over 3 million times, a woman is accused of ‘animal abuse’ for ‘popping’ lice.

A woman’s viral films showing her “popping” and killing invasive head lice have generated a discussion on whether the movies are comforting to watch or harsh to the bugs.

Rachel, who goes by the TikTok handle @trashywashyy, shared her most recent viral video over the weekend. She begins her film, which has been viewed nearly 3 million times since it was posted, with a content warning for anyone who are squeamish about bugs and blood.

“Welcome back to the lice clinic, you guys!” She starts. “I assure you that if you just watch one of my videos, it will be this one. I didn’t hold anything back for you.”

Rachel introduces her anonymous client, who is suffering from a serious head lice infestation, and demonstrates how she combs through her hair to scrape up the live and dead lice.

In a text overlay on the video, Rachel says, “After the comb through, this is the WHOLE colony of lice found in her hair.” She enlarges the image to show how many nits she was able to get rid of in a single session.

Rachel then wraps out the movie with close-up footage of her “popping” lice, or eliminating the live bugs that remain after treatment. The lice are smashed under a glass cup, which viewers can clearly hear and see.

@trashywashyy

Don’t let this go to waste. I went to great lengths to ensure your satisfaction. #licetok #liceasmr #pleasing #fyp #headlice #licetok #liceasmr #satisfying #fyp #headlice

Rach’s original sound

As Rachel mentions in the video, viewers of her work have expressed dissatisfaction with her method of lice treatment, with some even calling the “popping” of lice “animal torture.”

One concerned viewer said in the comments, “A lice is an INSECT.” Another remarked, “This is not animal torture, this is insect squashing.” One user even went so far as to say that lice, as members of the “animal world,” should not be “abused” in this way.

Lice, on the other hand, are classified as a parasite by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC stated, “Head lice feed on human blood multiple times a day and live close to the human scalp.”

Lice eggs, nymphs, and adults are all different. This is a condensed version of the information.