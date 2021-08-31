In a “unfortunate” incident, an elephant kills a man who was reportedly taking selfies with it.

After a man was reportedly trampled to death while taking a photo with one of the beasts, a Zimbabwe park official has issued a warning to tourists about approaching elephants.

According to Zimbabwe news agencies, the elephant involved in the event was shot dead by rangers after the fatality. Another person is alleged to be injured and in the hospital.

According to local daily The Chronicle, the attack took place outside of the Zimbabwean city of Kwekwe.

According to the news agency, the man, whose identity has not been revealed, died after being dragged and stomped by the beast. Tinashe Farawo, a spokesman for the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority (Zimparks), said he was “napping selfies” with it.

“Communities are asked to remain away from the animals and minimize close interaction with the animals,” Farawo said, according to The Chronicle.

“It is extremely terrible that we have lost lives that could have been avoided.”

Park authorities are on the ground, working with locals to ensure that “no one provokes the animals,” according to the spokesman.

A second incident, in which an elephant was shot dead as it approached a residential area in Kwekwe, was also mentioned by the spokesman.

Farawo has recently spoken out about the conflict between humans and elephants in Zimbabwe. After Botswana, the country has one of the world’s greatest elephant populations.

Between January and October 2019, Zimparks reported 20 human deaths due to elephants, according to the African Wildlife Foundation. Elephants are frequently slaughtered by community members as a result of human deaths.

The African forest elephant and African savanna elephant were both designated as Critically Endangered and Endangered on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species in March of this year.

Prior to that modification, the vulnerable classification system classified both varieties as a single species.

Despite concerns about Africa’s elephant population in general, Farawo argues that Zimbabwe is overpopulated with elephants, as he told Al Jazeera in June.

Because to falling tourism revenue due to the COVID outbreak, officials in the region announced they would sell the rights to shoot up to 500 elephants this year.

However, Simiso Mlevu, a spokeswoman for Zimbabwe’s Center for Natural Resource Governance, told CNN that the idea was “appalling” and that she was concerned about the practice. This is a condensed version of the information.