In a UN speech, Biden pledges $10 billion to combat world hunger.

On Tuesday, President Biden told the United Nations that the United States will contribute $10 billion to the fight against world hunger.

According to The Hill, Biden stated that one-third of the world’s population lacks appropriate food and that the US is “dedicated to mobilizing our allies to solve current malnutrition and guarantee that we can sustainably feed the globe for decades to come.”

Biden makes a $10 billion pledge to address world hunger. pic.twitter.com/gejuCBjRjO https://t.co/n23aKA1nHz pic.twitter.com/gejuCBjRjO

“To that end, the United States has committed $10 billion to end hunger and invest in food systems both at home and abroad,” Biden said.

Biden gave no details about how or when the funds would be distributed. The United Nations has announced that a Food Systems Summit will be held in New York City on Thursday, with over 100 heads of state attending to discuss ideas for a more sustainable food system. The United Nations has set a deadline of 2030 to end world hunger.

According to World Divison, over 690 million people go to bed hungry every night, with the figure expected to climb to 840 million by 2030 if current trends continue. The epidemic hasn’t helped matters, with estimations estimating that between 83 million and 132 million people will go hungry as a result of COVID-19.

Sub-Saharan Africa has experienced the worst of global hunger, with 22 percent of the population suffering from malnutrition.

By 2030, that figure is predicted to rise to 29.4 percent. The Caribbean has a relatively high rate of undernourishment, at 16.6%, while over 57 percent of the people in Sub-Saharan Africa and southern Asia cannot afford a decent diet.

According to the World Bank, the main source of world hunger in 2021 will be 150 million people living in extreme poverty.