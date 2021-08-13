In a UK shooting, six people were killed, including a suspected gunman.

Six people died in a “major weapons incident” in the southwestern English city of Plymouth on Thursday, including the suspected gunman, police said.

Following the gunshot, Devon and Cornwall Police declared a “critical incident” in the Keyham district of Plymouth early Thursday evening, but later clarified that it was not a terrorism-related incident.

Officers and other emergency services, including air ambulance personnel, had responded to reports of gunshots in a residential neighborhood near the city’s docks.

“Two girls and two males were pronounced dead at the scene,” the force reported in an update early Friday, after hours of speculation.

“Another male, thought to be the perpetrator, was also found dead at the scene.”

Another woman who was treated at the site died in the hospital a short time later, according to police.

According to the police, “all are thought to have died as a result of gunshot wounds.”

Many facts of what happened in the tranquil southwest English county of Devon remain unknown, including how the victims and the offender were connected.

“Police would want to emphasize that this is not a terrorism-related incident,” the police said, adding that officers were not hunting for anyone else involved.

Devon and Cornwall Police said, “Investigations are ongoing.”

Priti Patel, the Interior Minister, termed the incident “shocking” and stated her thoughts were “with those affected,” but she did not go into detail about what happened.

She wrote, “I have talked to the Chief Constable and provided my full support.”

“I ask everyone to remain calm, heed police instructions, and let our emergency services do their jobs.”

Local neighbours reported hearing loud bangs and gunfire before police rushed the area, according to British media.

Sharron, a witness who did not want to be identified, told the BBC that she heard shouting followed by numerous gunshots.

“This was when the shooter kicked in a door and started shooting at random,” she explained.

“He bolted from the house, shooting as he went, and then opened fire on a couple people.”

A second witness, Robert Pinkerton, told the BBC that he “walked around the corner” and “bumped into a bloke with a shotgun” dressed in all black.

The event was attended to with a large number of resources, including Hazardous Area Response Teams, air and ground ambulances, several doctors, and senior paramedics, according to South Western Ambulance Service.

Local MP Luke Pollard described the incident as “a very bad day for our city.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.