In a UK shooting, six people were killed, including a suspected gunman.

Six people died in a “severe weapons incident” in the southwestern English city of Plymouth on Thursday, including the suspected gunman, police said, with claims that one of the victims was a youngster under the age of ten.

After the shooting, Devon and Cornwall Police declared a “critical incident” in the Keyham district of Plymouth early Thursday evening, but later clarified that it was not a terrorism-related incident.

Officers reacted to reports of gunfire in a residential neighborhood near some of the city’s docks with other emergency services, including air ambulance personnel.

After hours of confusion, Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed in an update early Friday that “two girls and two males were killed at the scene.”

Another male, thought to be the gunman, was discovered dead nearby, while a female who was treated at the site died in hospital a short time later.

According to the police, “all are thought to have died as a result of gunshot wounds.”

Local politician Luke Pollard said one of those slain “was a child under ten years old” shortly after police verified the death toll.

The Labour MP tweeted, “More individuals are being treated for their injuries in hospitals.”

“It’s just indescribably bad. My heartfelt condolences and best wishes go out to the families.”

Many facts of what happened in the tranquil southwest English county of Devon remain unknown, including how the victims and the offender were connected.

“Police would like to emphasise that this is not a terrorism-related act,” Devon and Cornwall Police stated, adding that no one else was being sought in connection with the incident.

“Investigations are ongoing,” the force said, advising anyone having video of the aftermath of the incidents not to post it online.

Priti Patel, the Interior Minister, termed the incident “shocking” and stated her thoughts were “with those affected,” but she did not go into detail about what happened.

She wrote, “I have talked to the Chief Constable and provided my full support.”

“I ask everyone to remain calm, heed police instructions, and let our emergency services do their jobs.”

Residents reported hearing loud explosions and gunfire before police rushed the neighborhood, according to British media.

Sharron, a witness who did not want to be identified, told the BBC that she heard shouting followed by numerous gunshots.

“This was when the shooter kicked in a door and started shooting at random,” she explained.

"He bolted from the house, shooting as he went, and then went on to shoot at a