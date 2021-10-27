In a UK court, the US challenges Assange’s extradition ban.

The US government will file an appeal on Wednesday against a British judge’s decision to prevent WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange from being extradited to face charges of revealing military secrets.

Washington will seek the Supreme Court to overrule District Judge Vanessa Baraitser’s January judgment that Assange poses a substantial suicide threat if extradited across the Atlantic in a two-day hearing.

The US has expressed its “great disappointment” with the judge’s ruling, claiming that she “didn’t comprehend the weight” of expert testimony that Assange was not in danger of committing himself.

Its lawyers contend that Assange’s psychiatric expert Michael Kopelman “misled” Baraitser in testimony, claiming that he omitted information such as the fact that his client had fathered children while holed up in the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

The Supreme Court allowed the US government’s request to appeal the ruling on five grounds during a preliminary hearing in August.

Whatever the two senior judges of the court decide, months, if not years, of legal wrangling are ahead.

The matter will be referred back to a lower court for a new judgement if the US appeal is successful. Whoever loses can also apply to the UK Supreme Court for permission to file a final appeal.

After spending seven years inside the Ecuadorian embassy to escape extradition to Sweden, where he was accused of sexual assault, Assange, 50, was detained in the United Kingdom in 2019 for jumping bail. Later, these were dropped.

Despite the fact that his extradition has been halted, he has been granted bail pending the conclusion of the US appeal, due to suspicions that he will flee.

His girlfriend Stella Moris, a former member of his legal team and the mother of his two young boys, described his detention at London’s high-security Belmarsh Prison as “a horrific situation” this week.

Assange is wanted in the United States on 18 charges related to WikiLeaks’ 2010 publication of 500,000 classified files outlining military operations in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Based on the alleged aid he supplied former military intelligence officer Chelsea Manning in getting the data from secure military computer systems, he has been charged with breaking the US espionage act and hacking.

He risks a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison if convicted in the United States.

While awaiting trial, Baraitser claimed it was unclear whether Washington would be able to assure his safety in US jails infamous for “tough circumstances.”

While awaiting trial, Baraitser claimed it was unclear whether Washington would be able to assure his safety in US jails infamous for "tough circumstances."

She dismissed the testimony of US specialists who claimed that Assange would be safe.