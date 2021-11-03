In a truck trailer, Guatemalan police discovered 54 Haitian migrants.

According to officials in Guatemala, 54 Haitian migrants, including 14 children, were discovered moving toward Mexico in a truck trailer in the hopes of reaching the United States.

Two Guatemalans suspected of driving the truck were apprehended, according to police spokesman Jorge Aguilar.

The Haitians were “immediately offered aid and escorted to the Honduran border,” where they had illegally entered Guatemala.

Hundreds of Haitians have landed in Central America in an attempt to reach the United States, adding to the already enormous number of individuals from the region seeking a better future in the United States.

After crossing the hazardous Darian Gap jungle between Colombia and Panama, many Haitians arrive in Central America.

According to official Panamanian estimates, more than 100,000 migrants have passed the Darian Gap so far in 2021, nearly as many as in the previous six years combined.

According to Panamanian police, over 50 migrants have perished trying to cross the jungle this year alone.

The forest road is fraught with dangers such as wild animals, armed gangs, and raging rivers.