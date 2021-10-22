In a tragic on-set accident, Alec Baldwin fatally shoots the cinematographer.

Alec Baldwin, a Hollywood star, was the subject of an investigation Friday into a stunning and tragic on-set tragedy in which the actor shot a toy pistol, killing a cinematographer and injuring the director of a Western he was filming in New Mexico.

The cast and crew of “Rust,” in which Baldwin plays the protagonist in a 19th century film about an accidental homicide, were “devastated” by the tragedy, and work has been halted, according to a statement released to US media.

The sheriff in Santa Fe claimed in a statement that Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza “were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin.”

Hutchins, 42, was flown to the hospital by helicopter but died as a result of her injuries, whereas Souza, 48, was transferred by ambulance and was being treated.

Souza was eventually released from the hospital, according to a text from him, as tweeted by “Rust” actress Frances Fisher.

“Detectives interviewed Mr. Baldwin,” said Juan Rios, a spokesman for the Santa Fe sheriff’s office.

“He made statements and responded to their inquiries. He voluntarily entered the building and exited after completing his interviews. There have been no charges filed and no arrests made.” The incident occurred in the middle of a scenario that was being rehearsed or filmed, according to Rios.

The Santa Fe New Mexican released photos of a distraught-looking Baldwin taken in the sheriff’s office parking lot following the tragedy.

The 63-year-old actor was observed in tears by a reporter after being questioned by detectives, according to the newspaper.

In one shot, a man appears to be doubled over, which is thought to be Baldwin.

“There was an accident today on the New Mexico set of Rust involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks,” a spokeswoman for Baldwin told PEOPLE magazine on Thursday.

The film’s production company said in a statement to US media that the cast and crew were “extremely grieved by today’s tragedy, and we express our sincere condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones.”

The statement read, “We have paused production on the film for an indeterminate amount of time and are completely working with the Santa Fe Police Department’s inquiry.”

According to her website, Hutchins, who is located in Los Angeles, was named one of American Cinematographer’s Rising Stars of 2019.

She was born in Ukraine and raised on a Soviet military outpost near the Arctic Circle, according to the website.

Ukraine’s foreign ministry stated that its general consulate in San Francisco was cooperating with US authorities. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.