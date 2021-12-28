In a Top 14 match, Montpellier defeated Biarritz.

Montpellier kept their Top 14 hopes alive with a 27-12 win and bonus point at bottom-placed Biarritz on Monday.

Brett Herron scored four first-half penalties for the visitors, but they trailed 12-13 at halftime after a Handre Pollard try.

Despite Bastien Chalureau getting sent off on the hour, Vincent Rattez and Masivesi Dakuwaqa sealed victory in the final 15 minutes, gaining the extra point that moved Philippe Saint-Andrside ?’s into a tie for second place in the league.

Bordeaux still leads the Top 14 with 42 points, two points ahead of Toulouse and Montpellier, despite Montpellier having played one more match.

“When we were down a man, we scored two great tries, but none of it was simple,” Saint-Andr? added. “I’m happy we got the bonus; it doesn’t happen very often in Biarritz.” Shaun Sowerby, the manager of Biarritz, expressed his disappointment.

“In the second half, we did everything except score; we really pushed them, but they had the quality in the end.”

In Monday’s late game, La Rochelle thrashed Lyon 25-3 in torrential rain to move up to fourth place with their sixth consecutive home win.

Back row, La Rochelle In a man of the match performance, Gregory Alldritt scored two tries.

On Sunday, Castres beat Perpignan 20-19 away, while Covid forced the postponement of Toulouse v Stade Francais, Toulon v Bordeaux-Begles, Brive v Clermont, and Racing 92 v Pau.