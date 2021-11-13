In a thrilling Test match, Ireland defeated New Zealand.

On Saturday, Ireland defeated New Zealand for the third time in five years, winning 29-20 at Lansdowne Road.

In front of a loud 51,000 crowd, the Irish scored tries from New Zealand-born wing James Lowe, Ronan Kelleher, and Caelan Doris.

Andy Farrell’s team is on a seven-match winning streak heading into the last November Test against Argentina.

Their two victories over the All Blacks came in 2016 and 2018, but they were thrashed in their most recent meeting in the 2019 World Cup quarter-final.

As his replacement Joey Carbery scored a penalty in the closing minute, Irish captain Johnny Sexton got to his feet to applaud.

“We controlled vast swaths of the first half and were clinical,” Sexton said.

“This is a unique day, and these are unique players.”

“Things are starting to fall into place, but we must keep our feet on the ground.”

Lowe was driven to tears by the fact that numerous members of the All Blacks team are his immediate contemporaries.

“It’s incredible.” Never in a million years did I expect this to happen. “As a kid, I wanted to be an All Black,” he told Channel Four.

“I gave up that dream because I wasn’t good enough, and coming over here, hearing my native country’s anthem and standing in front of the haka, it’s a boyhood dream come true.”

When Sexton steps on the field, he’s a target, but referee Luke Pearce had had enough after New Zealand hooker Codie Taylor hit the Irish playmaker late on two occasions, and he was sent to the sin bin.

Instead of going for goal, Sexton put the resultant penalty into the corner for a line-out.

Hugo Keenan found Lowe, who did brilliantly to touch down in the corner, and the Irish scored a try.

Sexton missed the conversion, giving the hosts a 5-0 lead and energizing the crowd.

Jordi Barrett’s penalty put the All Blacks on the scoreboard shortly after.

The visitors were absorbing some big punches of their own, and Beauden Barrett had to leave the field after tackling Andrew Conway for a head injury check. Richie Mo’unga took the stage.

When Tadhg Furlong went over, the fans erupted, but Kelleher was adjudged to have made a double movement, and the relieved visitors were granted a penalty.

They took full advantage of their reprieve by striking back as Ethan.