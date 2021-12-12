In a third referendum, New Caledonia rejects independence from France.

According to sources, residents of the Pacific island of New Caledonia overwhelmingly decided to remain part of France in a third referendum on Sunday, which was boycotted by pro-independence forces.

Police reinforcements have been dispatched to the “pebble” region, which is strategically important to France and is part of a larger struggle for Pacific dominance between Western countries and China.

With 90.23 percent of ballots tabulated, 96.32 percent of voters voted “No” to independence, according to local television station NC la 1ere, raising fears of turmoil and questions about the process’ legality.

Under a 1988 accord aimed at easing tensions on the islands, the archipelago of around 185,000 voters, located 2,000 kilometers (1,250 miles) east of Australia, was permitted three independence referendums.

By 5 p.m. local time on Sunday, only 41.60 percent of eligible voters had cast ballots (0600 GMT).

After twice rejecting a separation from France, the people of New Caledonia were asked one last time: “Do you want New Caledonia to obtain full sovereignty and independence?”

Pro-independence campaigners called for the referendum to be postponed until September, claiming that “a fair campaign” was impossible due to high coronavirus infection rates.

As a result, ethnic tensions may rise, with the poorer indigenous Kanak community preferring independence against the affluent white community.

The FLNKS, the largest indigenous pro-independence movement, has referred to the government’s insistence on holding the referendum as a “declaration of war.”

“This referendum makes no sense because half the population has decided not to vote,” Cathy, a bookseller who only revealed her first name to AFP at a polling station in Noumea, told AFP.

“I came out of civic-mindedness, and what interests me now is the society we’re going to develop,” she told AFP.

According to AFP correspondents, voter turnout was notably low in Kanak-majority districts.

The vote concerned one of France’s largest overseas territories, which has roughly 10% of the world’s nickel reserves, which are utilized in the production of stainless steel, batteries, and mobile phones.

New Caledonia grants France rights over the surrounding seas as well as a military staging point, making it an important aspect of France’s claim to be a Pacific power.

Experts believe that if New Caledonia became independent, it would move closer to Beijing, which has developed tight commercial ties and political clout on other Pacific islands.

“All elements would be lost if the French protection disappeared.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.