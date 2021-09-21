In a tense standoff with the United States, France wins EU support.

On Tuesday, European ministers rallied around France in response to the United States’ and Australia’s decision to cancel a submarine supply contract with Paris, threatening to derail trade discussions with Washington and Canberra.

France’s diplomatic issue with the United States, according to German Europe Minister Michael Roth, is a “wake-up call for all of us” about the need of uniting an often divided EU on foreign and security policy.

Europe broke its silence and backed a furious France, which accused the US, Australia, and the United Kingdom of working behind its back to negotiate the AUKUS defence deal and replace Canberra’s multibillion-dollar submarine order with a US contract.

France applauded Germany’s and the EU’s display of support, saying the collapse of confidence with Washington enhanced the case for Europe to choose its own strategic route.

As he came to ministerial discussions in Brussels, France’s minister for European affairs, Clement Beaune, called the row “a European matter,” not just a French one, with the botched US exit from Afghanistan in August also causing annoyance among EU members.

“I don’t believe France is overreacting, and I don’t believe France should. When a situation is serious, though, I believe it is also our job to tell it clearly,” he stated.

The European Commission said it was weighing whether the diplomatic tempest would effect a meeting of a new EU-US Trade and Technology Council on September 29 in Pittsburgh to discuss how to cooperate on trade and regulate big business.

“We’re looking into the impact of the AUKUS statement on this date,” said Eric Mamer, a spokesman for the European Commission.

France has “floated” the idea of postponing the TTC summit, according to an EU source, despite objections from the Baltic nations, which border Russia and place significant value in the NATO alliance.

The European Commission, which oversees trade policy for the EU’s 27 member states, announced on Monday that it was considering delaying talks with Australia over Canberra’s three-year attempt to secure an EU trade deal.

“It is up to Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, to decide,” said another EU diplomat, referring to the commission’s president, the EU chief executive.

Von der Leyen, a former German defense minister, said on Monday that France’s treatment was “unacceptable,” though she provided no hint of the trade talks’ destiny.

