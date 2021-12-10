In a televised military funeral, India’s defense chief was cremated.

Before being cremated, India’s defense chief’s flag-wrapped coffin was dragged through the streets of New Delhi atop a gun carriage draped in floral garlands.

When their chopper crashed on Wednesday, General Bipin Rawat, 63, was murdered along with his wife and 11 military men.

He and his wife were cremated together on the same pyre, with their daughters lighting it with a 17-gun salute.

Rawat was India’s first chief of defence staff, a job created for him, and an outspoken, polarizing, and popular officer, widely regarded as a close ally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

For his funeral, India awarded him full military honors, with an armoured truck towing his remains and lines of security personnel escorting him.

Locals lined the path, waving Indian flags and singing “Hail Mother India” or “Rawat shall stay as long as the sun and moon exist.”

Multiple media stations covered the parade and ceremony live, with commentators hailing Rawat as a “genuine soldier” getting the “last salute.”

The Indian air force announced on Friday that a tri-service investigation into the crash near a military staff college in Tamil Nadu’s southern state had been launched. There was only one person who made it out alive.

The air force tweeted, “The inquiry would be finished swiftly and facts brought out.”