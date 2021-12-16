In a Taliban-approved March, Afghan women demand rights and assistance.

Hundreds of women demonstrated in Kabul on Thursday, demanding from the Taliban administration the right to education, jobs, and political representation.

Despite the fact that Afghanistan’s new hardline rulers have practically prohibited public protests, authorities granted permission for the march, which took place in bitter cold following the first snowfall of the season in Kabul.

Participants chanted, “Food, careers, and freedom,” while others held signs demanding that women be appointed to governmental positions.

Some protestors carried placards reflecting Taliban claims that billions of dollars in aid and assets had been frozen by the international community.

Compared to their initial term in office in the 1990s, the Taliban have promised a kinder rule, but women remain mostly excluded from government work and secondary school education.

Despite the fact that they were allowed to protest, participants stated they were nonetheless afraid of the country’s new rulers.

Taliban fighters cocked and raised their rifles at one crossing, but the march was allowed to continue.

“Fear is always present, but we cannot live in fear; we must fight our fears,” said Shahera Kohistan, 28.