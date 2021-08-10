In a Sweden trial, an Iranian ex-official denies involvement in the 1988 executions.

On the opening day of a major lawsuit in Sweden likely to raise tensions in Iran, lawyers for a former Iranian prison director denied his involvement in the 1988 murder of hundreds of political dissidents.

Hamid Noury, 60, appeared relaxed and smiling in Stockholm District Court as his defence counsel Daniel Marcus refuted charges of “murder” and “war crimes” stemming from the period between July 30 and August 16, 1988, when Noury worked as an assistant to the deputy prosecutor at Gohardasht prison in Karaj, near Tehran.

Earlier, the prosecution’s Kristina Lindhoff Carleson read the indictment, accusing Noury of “deliberately killing a considerable number of inmates sympathetic to or affiliated to the People’s Mujahedin” (MEK).

Several hundred MEK sympathizers gathered outside the court, bearing images of the dead and demanding justice for the estimated 5,000 inmates executed across Iran, purportedly on the instructions of supreme leader Ayatollah Khomeini in retaliation for MEK strikes at the end of the Iran-Iraq war in 1980-88.

Demonstrators encouraged Swedish and international justice to censure Iran’s newly elected president, Ebrahim Raisi, who has also been accused by rights groups of being involved in extrajudicial killings.

According to Swedish court officials, Tuesday’s lawsuit is the first of its sort against a person accused of the murders.

In April 2022, a verdict in the three-day lawsuit is expected.

A group of 30 people, including justice advocate and former political prisoner Iraj Mesdaghi, brought the claims to the Swedish authorities’ notice.

Mesdaghi set about luring the former prison official to the Nordic country – where he had family – with the prospect of a luxurious vacation after building an evidence dossier of “several thousand pages” on Noury. Noury was apprehended as soon as he set foot on Swedish land.

Sweden’s universal jurisdiction concept means that Swedish courts can try someone for serious crimes like murder or war crimes regardless of where the alleged crimes occurred.

Mesdaghi told AFP, “This is the first time one of the persecutors has been held accountable in another country.”

The case is extremely contentious in Iran, as campaigners accuse current government members, most notably incoming President Raisi, of being involved in the deaths.

Amnesty International accused the former head of Iran’s judiciary in 2018 of being a member of a “death commission” behind the secret executions.

In 2018, he was questioned.