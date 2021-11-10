In a suspected abduction case, a teen French jogger was reunited with his family.

A 17-year-old French girl who went missing while running sparked a massive search and kidnapping investigation was reunited with her family on Wednesday, one day after she was discovered in a takeaway restaurant.

A total of 200 police personnel were involved in the hunt for the teen, who went missing while jogging in a forest in the Mayenne area of northwest France on Monday afternoon.

She was discovered after more than 24 hours in a takeout in Sable-sur-Sarthe, around 10 kilometers (six miles) away, where the mayor described her as being in “serious shock.”

According to public radio station France Bleu, she sought sanctuary in the restaurant after telling the proprietor that she had escaped a gang of kidnappers who had kidnapped her in the bush.

She was taken to the hospital for examinations before being interrogated by police.

The investigating public prosecutor revealed no specifics about the circumstances of the girl’s disappearance, stating only that investigators were trying to piece together a timeline of events based on her claims.

No one has been arrested in connection with her disappearance, according to prosecutor Celine Maigne. According to Maigne, a man who was arrested on Monday night has been absolved of all charges.

Several news agencies stated that the man had called the cops several times in an attempt to gather information about the case, which piqued their interest.

When the girl did not return from her customary afternoon exercise on Monday evening, her parents became concerned.

Investigators used information from her running app, which revealed that her training had abruptly ended near a fork in the woods in Bellebranche woodland.

Her father explored the location where she ran and discovered some of her belongings.

On Tuesday, Maigne stated that “no avenue of investigation” will be ruled out.

“Perfectly focused, cared-for, sporty,” she said of the young lady.

France Bleu said that traces of blood had been found on her phone and earbuds.