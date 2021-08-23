In a strange video, a thief uses a homemade hook to steal a purse from a 10th-floor apartment.

In the middle of the afternoon, a masked thief in Hong Kong utilized construction scaffolding and a DIY hook to take a pocketbook from a 10th-floor flat. According to the South China Morning Post, police have launched a city-wide manhunt to apprehend the burglar who successfully stole the pocketbook after the incident was captured on the tenant’s security camera.

The heist took place in Hong Kong’s Sham Shui Po neighborhood in the middle of the day on Sunday, according to the South China Morning Post. Surveillance camera captured the entire crime, which shows a masked guy grabbing the handbag with a DIY hook connected at the end of a long bamboo pole.

The suspected burglar successfully hooks a handbag onto the pole’s end and quickly drags it out the open window in the footage. The woman runs into the frame almost quickly after seizing the bag, shrieking at the robber.

“Robbery!” the woman can be heard shouting. Robbery! As she sprints through her apartment, she yells, “Give the bag back!”

The family is seen entering the living room and peering out the window while the victim dials 911. She says over the phone, “I’ve been robbed,” as she paces about her living room, perplexed. Another member of the household then peers out the open window, but does not appear to notice the alleged offender.

Before the cops came, the suspected thief was able to flee the scene. The suspect is being sought by Hong Kong police, who are requesting anyone with information to come forward.

According to police, the stolen handbag included HK$1,200 ($154), bank cards, and the woman’s identification cards.

According to the South China Morning Post, the burglar climbed to the 10th floor flat using scaffolding. After realizing they wouldn’t be able to climb into the window, the suspect was able to reach the pole inside the open window, according to police. The scaffolding is now being used for maintenance on a nearby structure.

Tung Ming Mansion, a private property in the Sham Shui Po neighborhood, is where the flat is located. Sham Shui Po is one of Hong Kong’s 17 districts and is home to a substantial working-class population. This is a condensed version of the information.