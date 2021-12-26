In a stepped-up air war, the Saudi-led coalition hits a Yemeni rebel camp.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said it hit a Huthi rebel camp in the capital, Sanaa, on Sunday, as it ramped up its aerial bombing campaign against the Iran-backed militants.

According to the official Saudi Press Agency, the coalition, which backs Yemen’s internationally recognized government against the Huthis in a civil war, said it destroyed weapons storage facilities in the rebel-held city (SPA).

It said in a statement that the operation in Sanaa was “an instant response to an effort to move weapons from Al-Tashrifat camp in Sanaa,” and that it “destroyed weapons stores.”

On Sunday, the coalition plans to conduct a news conference at which it will provide proof of Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah militia’s involvement in the Yemeni conflict.

Saudi Arabia has long accused Iran of sending advanced weapons to the Huthis through its Hezbollah affiliate.