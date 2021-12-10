In a staged racist hate crime case, a US actor was found guilty.

On Thursday, a jury in Chicago found US actor Jussie Smollett guilty of five felony counts of disorderly conduct for falsely reporting to police in 2019 that he was the victim of a racial and homophobic hate crime, which prosecutors claimed he orchestrated.

Smollett, who was one of the stars of the hit TV show “Empire” at the time, told police in January 2019 that he was attacked by two masked individuals while strolling near his Chicago home in the middle of the night.

However, based on the investigation of closed circuit television footage and the cell phone data of Smollett and his two alleged attackers, investigators eventually decided that he planned the whole incident.

In a statement to reporters, Cook County Circuit Court spokesperson Mary Wisniewski said, “The jury in the case of Jussie Smollett has found Mr Smollett guilty of five of six charges of disorderly conduct.”

The actor could be sentenced to up to three years in prison, but he could also receive probation and community service. No date for sentencing has been scheduled.

In the face of a damning public summary of authorities’ evidence against him, Smollett, who is gay and African-American, maintained his innocence and pleaded not guilty on all counts.

After receiving a true piece of hate mail that he thought was not taken seriously by his employers, prosecutors accused Smollett of hiring two associates, brothers Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo, to orchestrate the attack while using Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

The case took an unusual turn in March 2019, when Cook County prosecutors dropped the first 16 criminal allegations against him.

However, a grand jury in Cook County, which handles crimes in Chicago, indicted him again in February 2020 on six charges of disorderly conduct linked to the alleged false reporting.

Smollett, who was fired from “Empire” following the claims, was acquitted on the sixth count.

During the trial, the 39-year-old Smollett argued, according to local media, that “there was no hoax.” He denied ever discussing a staged attack with his accused co-conspirators.

In front of the court, Smollett and his lawyer acted out the altercation between the actor and the brothers, with Smollett playing the attacker.

The brothers Osundairo testified that they were paid to orchestrate the assault.

Smollett “spoke about how the studio wasn’t taking… hate mail seriously,” according to Abimbola Osundairo.

Then he went on to tell. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.