In a ‘spooky’ Airbnb, a man discovers a bright green ‘swamp’ beneath a trap door.

The in-house “swamp” may not have been advertised in the Airbnb advertisement, based on this family’s reaction.

After footage of a family’s vacation home rental revealed a mystery green liquid seeping beneath their floor, a viral video has viewers speculating what a “hidden passageway” contains.

On Sunday, TikToker Robert, also known as @robertibus on the video-sharing app, tweeted the strange news about their Airbnb while on vacation with his wife Nat, daughter Arrietty, and dog Samson.

@robertibus

This isn’t my regular fare, but it’s just too creepy not to share. That was unexpected! #scary #familyholiday #spooky #unexpected

Piano tunes with a spooky, calm, and terrifying mood – Skittlegirl Sound

“So, we’ve gone away for a weekend retreat in this gorgeous little cove in the lakes, but I can’t help but wonder where this goes?” he inquired, his attention drawn to a trap door placed into the floor beneath the couch.

As Samson circled above the door, trying to sniff out what lurks beneath, Robert said, “Well, sofa moved, and I think it’s time for an adventure.” “This isn’t the least bit creepy.”

When Robert opened the wooden door, he noticed a stairway leading to the house’s bottom level.

“What exactly is this?” Oh my days!” he said. “That’s terrifying.”

“Samson, where are you? I need your emotional support right now mate,” he jokingly added, as the dog slinks out from the kitchen. “Yeah, I’m scared too!”

Robert turned on his phone’s flashlight and descended the stairwell. At the bottom of the steps, he is horrified to find a pool filled with a bright green liquid.

“What the flip?” he asked. “It’s water … It’s quite deep and very green! What on earth is this?”

He noted there appears to be a “drain in the middle,” and asked, “What what creepy a** thing is living in here?”

The camera pans around the small brick room, also filled with cobwebs and dust. In a text overlay edited on the video, Robert encouraged viewers to offer their insight on “what the heck is going on.”

“So, turns out, we booked the holiday home of a swamp monster,” Robert concluded. “Maybe he can tell us where the remote’s gone.”

