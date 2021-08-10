In a spat over the de facto opening of a Taiwan embassy in Lithuania, China recalls its envoy.

In an ongoing diplomatic feud over the proposed installation of a de facto Taiwanese embassy in Vilnius, China announced Tuesday that it is withdrawing its ambassador to Lithuania.

Taiwan maintains 23 representative offices in Europe, with the Holy See serving as the island nation’s only formal diplomatic engagement. Instead of Taiwan or its actual title, the Republic of China, all of its embassies use the purposefully vague language of “Taipei.”

China, which claims the democratically-governed island as a province, appeared to be more upset with the de facto embassy’s name than with its scheduled opening. The Lithuanian government ignored “repeated representations and articulation of potential implications,” according to a statement from China’s Foreign Ministry.

It went on to say that the decision “severely challenges China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.” “The Chinese government categorically opposes this move.”

As a result, the Chinese envoy to Lithuania, Shen Zhifei, will be recalled, according to the Foreign Ministry, which also stated that China has urged that Vilnius do the same. However, it is uncertain whether Lithuania will be forced to withdraw Diana Mickeviciene, its top ambassador in Beijing.

The Lithuanian Embassy in Beijing was contacted for comment, but no response was received before publishing.

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu announced plans to open a Taiwanese Representative Office in Vilnius on July 20, adding that Lithuania would also open a de facto embassy in Taipei later this year.

He told a video briefing at the time that Lithuania is a suitable partner for Taiwan since they share the same ideals of freedom and democracy. Following the launch of the Taipei Representative Office in Bratislava in 2003, it will be Taiwan’s first European office in nearly two decades.

The ruling was condemned as a “farce” by China’s Taiwan Affairs Office.

Policy of One China

“The new Taiwanese office in Vilnius does not contravene our One China policy,” Ambassador Mickeviciene told AFP at the time. “As evidenced by the fact that Taiwan has offices in 74 countries throughout the world, including most EU members and some of Lithuania’s neighbors,” she said.

“Lithuania is keen to strengthen collaboration with Taiwan in a variety of sectors of mutual interest, with a particular focus on promoting economic connections and cultural exchanges,” she said.

