In a SpaceX craft, ISS astronauts return to Earth.

ISS astronauts return to Earth in a SpaceX spaceship.

A SpaceX spacecraft carrying four men back to Earth after a busy six months aboard the International Space Station landed Monday off the coast of Florida, according to a NASA live stream.

Thanks to its thermal barrier, which was slowed by the Earth’s atmosphere as well as four large parachutes, the Dragon capsule was able to survive the thrilling plummet.

At 10:33 p.m. US Eastern Time, the “Crew-2” mission came to an end when it landed in the Gulf of Mexico (0333 GMT Tuesday).

The astronauts on board will be taken back to shore by helicopter when the capsule is recovered by boat.

Since arriving on April 24, the crew of two Americans, a Frenchman, and a Japanese astronaut has conducted hundreds of experiments and assisted with the station’s solar panel upgrades.

At 2:05 p.m., NASA reported that they boarded their Dragon, “Endeavour,” and undocked from the ISS (1905 GMT).

Endeavour then swung around the ISS for an hour and a half to take images, the first time since a Russian Soyuz spacecraft performed the same thing in 2018.

The astronauts can focus their cameras through a small circular glass at the top of the Dragon’s forward door, which is mostly self-contained.

“I’m thrilled to have represented France in space one more! What’ll come after that, the Moon?” Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency turned to Twitter to convey his thoughts (ESA).

Among their efforts have been the documentation of the planet’s surface to record human-caused changes and natural events, as well as the production of Hatch chile peppers and the study of worms to better understand human health changes in space.

Crew-2’s departure was delayed by a day due to high winds.

According to NASA, the launch of the next group of astronauts on the Crew-3 mission has been postponed owing to severe weather and a “minor medical concern.” The mission’s launch date has been pushed back until Wednesday.

Until then, the ISS will be manned by only three astronauts: two Russians and one American.

After the Space Shuttle program was retired in 2011, SpaceX began providing astronauts with a taxi service to the International Space Station in 2020, eliminating a nine-year reliance on Russian rockets for the mission.

Following the discovery of a failure with the capsule’s waste management system, the crew was forced to fly in diapers on their return voyage.

They didn’t have access to a bathroom for roughly 10 hours from the moment the hatch closed at 12:40 p.m. (1740 GMT) until after splashdown.

"Of course, that's sub-optimal," NASA astronaut Megan McArthur said at a press briefing. "But we're prepared to manage."