In a single day, China launches three warships; Thailand and Pakistan each receive one.

China launched three warships in a single day, two of which are for export, demonstrating how well-oiled its military machinery is. Two Type 054A frigates and a 071E landing platform dock (LPD) were launched at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding yard near Shanghai.

According to the South China Morning Post, Chinese media reports that the country has commissioned at least eight destroyers and six corvettes this year.

One of the frigates was ordered by Pakistan, while the 071E landing platform dock (LPD) would be handed up to the Thai Navy. In 2017 and 2018, the latter ordered four similar warships.

Thailand bought the LPD in September 2019, and it will be used to deploy helicopters for patrol missions, supply missions, and disaster relief missions. The LPD could be used for naval transport operations, according to the Chiang Rai Times, a local news website. It might potentially be utilized for civilian tasks like disaster relief and humanitarian rescue.

An SR2410C radar, a 3D multifunction electronically scanned array radar, has been installed on the warship for the Pakistan Navy. The new frigate boasted massive weaponry and surveillance capabilities, as well as being technologically adept enough to handle several missions.

Early in November, China commissioned the first of the Type 054A frigates. The Type 054A frigate is regarded the “backbone of the Chinese surface combatant force,” according to the study. There are now 30 similar vessels in service.

The simultaneous launching of the warships demonstrates the country’s growing naval construction capabilities, which includes over 20 yards dedicated to the construction of military surface ships.

Furthermore, dozens of commercial shipyards outnumber the top US shipyards in terms of size and throughput, according to the survey.

Beijing launched a significant military modernisation effort in 2015, investing millions of dollars in equipment research and development.

Vice Adm. Kay-Achim Schonbach, the German Chief of Navy, recently drew attention to China’s expanding naval capability, calling it “explosive” and a “cause for concern.”

Every four years, according to Schonbach, China’s naval expands by the size of the entire French navy.

“I understand why China’s political leaders now say, ‘We want to have a big fleet.’ “We want a blue-water navy,” Schonbach told CNBC. “Of course, we want to make power.”

Beijing, on the other hand, has responded by stating that the concerns are legitimate. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.