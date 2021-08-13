In a “shocking” incident in Plymouth, at least 6 people were killed, including the gunman.

At least six people were killed in a mass shooting in Plymouth, England, on Thursday evening, including a toddler and the suspected gunman, according to police.

According to the BBC, three ladies, two males, and the suspect died from gunshot wounds in a “firearms incident” along Biddick Drive in the Keyham region at around 6:10 p.m. local time Thursday.

According to The Guardian, authorities believe the suspected gunman killed himself.

Two females and three males died at the site, while one female was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to Devon and Cornwall Police.

According to Plymouth Sutton and Devonport Member of Parliament Luke Pollard, one of the victims was under the age of ten.

Pollard said in a statement, “I’m profoundly horrified that one of the persons slain in the [Keyham] incident was a youngster under the age of ten.”

More people were being treated in the hospital, he added. “We should brace ourselves for more bad news the next day. “Please keep an eye out for one another,” Pollard advised.

According to News.com.au, the bulk of the victims were unknown to the suspected gunman. The victims’ family were reportedly informed of the occurrence.

Authorities have not released any other information, such as the identification of the accused gunman or the weapon used in the shooting.

According to a story in The Guardian, the shooting is being classed as a domestic incident with no links to terrorism.

According to the BBC, Devon and Cornwall Police said, “The area has been sealed off and police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.” “Investigations into the incident are ongoing, and the road network in Keyham will be disrupted throughout the night.”

The public was asked not to speculate or distribute images of the situation on social media or anywhere else, according to police.

Priti Patel, the British Home Secretary, called the incident “awful.”

“[M]y thoughts are with those who have been affected… “I ask everyone to remain calm, heed police instructions, and let our emergency services do their jobs,” Patel said late Thursday in a statement.

According to Reuters, this was the first mass shooting in the United Kingdom in 11 years. According to the publication, the country has one of the lowest gun homicide rates in the world, and major shootings are uncommon.

After the 1996 Dunblane massacre, in which a man who legally owned a gun was shot and killed, gun restrictions in the United Kingdom were strengthened. Brief News from Washington Newsday.