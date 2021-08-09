In a shocking attack, a 10-foot shark bites a jet ski and says, “I Knew I Had Stuffed Up.”

After trying to get close to the animal and numerous others, a water scooter rider remembered how a shark bit him and wrecked his vehicle.

Rick Manning, who came across the shark while flying a drone over the water off the coast of North Stradbroke Island in Queensland, Australia, had sighted approximately five of the sharks with a buddy.

Manning then opted to use a water scooter to go closer to the sharks, and rode a couple loops around one of them.

Then one of the sharks launched an attack. On Monday, Manning told Australian news site 7News that he could see the animal’s teeth. “That’s when I realized I’d screwed up,” he added.

The shark, a three-meter (10-foot) bull shark, reportedly “struck with a lot of force” and pierced the Jet Ski’s outer layer of fiberglass, according to Manning.

According to the Florida Museum, bull sharks earn their names partly because of their bulk, but also because of a reputation for ferocity.

Bull sharks can reach a maximum length of 11 feet and a weight of several hundred pounds.

Bull sharks have been responsible for at least 100 unprovoked attacks on people throughout history, with at least 25 of them being deadly, according to the museum’s International Shark Attack File, however bites are frequently unreported.

Because it is enormous, capable of major injury, and regularly found in locations where humans go into water, it is considered to be one of the “big three” sharks in terms of shark attacks, alongside the white and tiger sharks.

Manning was nearly knocked off his feet by the shark, but he was unharmed. He told 7News he was scared but will return to the sea, intending to “keep a bit more distance between us” this time. This isn’t the first time a shark has tried to rip a chunk out of someone’s equipment while they were out on the lake.

Hawaiian officials shared photos of a surfboard with a massive bite mark that measured roughly 17 inches broad late in 2020.

A 56-year-old surfer was attacked by a shark at Honolua Bay, and the board belonged to him. He broke his leg and was brought to the hospital, where he was treated. This is a condensed version of the information.