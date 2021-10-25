In a security trial, a Hong Konger was found guilty of secession.

On Monday, a Hong Kong man was convicted guilty of inciting secession by chanting protest slogans, in the second national security case to go to trial as authorities use a broad new law to suppress dissent.

Last year, a judge found Ma Chun-man, a 31-year-old food delivery driver, guilty of attempting to divide Hong Kong from China by chanting slogans and displaying placards, as well as through conversations with media.

In response to enormous and often violent democracy rallies in the city two years ago, China enacted a national security law, imposing mainland-style political speech restrictions on the formerly outspoken commercial magnet.

In July, the city’s first national security trial took place, with a man being found guilty of terrorism and secession after crashing his motorcycle into police officers while waving a protest banner.

Ma’s prosecution, on the other hand, was more of a legal weather vane since, like the great majority of impending national security prosecutions, his charges did not entail a violent deed and were solely focused on his speech.

“Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times,” “Hong Kong independence, the only way out,” “Hong Kongers, establish our own country,” “One nation, one Hong Kong,” and “All shall be valiant, launch armed insurrection,” according to prosecutors.

According to Ma’s lawyers, their client was only attempting to show that “exercising freedom of speech is not unlawful.” They claimed that his slogans were “empty phrases” and “a fool’s ravings” that were devoid of any plan or resources.

Stanley Chan, one of the government’s special judges for security issues, disagreed, saying Ma behaved like “a human recorder repeating political words.”

“The defendant was continually, unapologetically urging others to perform crimes that are expressly prohibited in… the national security statute,” Chan added.

According to Chan, whether Ma had actual plans or actions to separate Hong Kong from China was irrelevant in convicting him of inciting others.

“No one has limitless rights and freedom in a society with rule of law; otherwise, the harmful and subversive repercussions would go without saying,” Chan stated.

Ma, who has been held without charge for the past ten months, pled not guilty and did not testify at his trial.

He risks up to seven years in prison when he is sentenced at a later date.