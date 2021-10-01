In a Romanian hospital fire, seven Covid patients died.

Officials claimed a fire in a Romanian hospital killed seven coronavirus patients on Friday, the country’s third deadly hospital fire in a year, igniting concern over the country’s crumbling infrastructure.

According to Interior Minister Lucian Bode, flames consumed the acute care unit of a hospital for infectious diseases in the Black Sea city of Constanta.

According to sources, “five people were found dead within the hospital, while two others died while being transferred to other facilities.”

Nine Covid-19 patients had died, according to officials.

Approximately 100 individuals had to be evacuated, said to emergency services spokeswoman Razvan Parconie.

As the fires threatened to spread, an AFP photographer on the scene observed several patients, some old, being carried out through windows, while a strong column of smoke erupted from the ground-floor flat.

According to Health Minister Attila Cseke, the origin of the fire is still unknown, but an investigation has been launched.

Victims’ relatives gathered in front of the hospital, accusing the authorities of “incompetence.”

“Historians say that history repeats itself. Nothing has been done to improve hospital conditions,” a lady told local news stations, claiming her mother was murdered in the fire.

Several flaws discovered during January inspections of electrical and heating installations, according to hospital director Stela Halichidis, have been remedied.

In a statement, President Klaus Iohannis claimed the government had “failed in its core role of protecting its inhabitants.”

The tragedy comes as daily coronavirus infections are on the rise, with 12,000 new cases reported in less than 24 hours earlier this week, setting a new high, and the EU member is in desperate need of intensive care beds.

According to experts, just around a third of Romania’s 670 hospitals meet fire safety regulations.

Five patients died in a fire at a Bucharest hospital in January, two months after 15 patients died in a fire in Piatra Neamt in the northeast.

Three Covid patients died in a mobile critical care unit in Bucharest in April due to an oxygen delivery system breakdown.

Authorities announced safety checks in the country’s intensive care facilities after these instances.