In a road accident in Mexico, at least 49 migrants were killed.

At least 49 migrants were killed in Mexico on Thursday after the truck they were hiding in collided with a retaining wall and overturned in Chiapas, a crucial transit hub for people attempting to enter the United States.

According to a preliminary assessment from prosecutors in Chiapas, which borders Guatemala, another 58 individuals were injured, three of them critically.

Civil protection officers told reporters that the migrants were squeezed into the truck.

“According to the survivors’ testimony, the majority of them are from Guatemala,” stated Luis Manuel Garc?a, Chiapas’ Civil Protection director.

Officials believe the driver was speeding when he lost control of the vehicle on the route between Chiapa de Corzo and Tuxtla Gutierrez, the state capital. Later, he ran away from the crime scene.

Large numbers of ambulances, firefighters, and rescue workers gathered around the crushed car, along with some confused and startled migrants who were seeking medical assistance, according to local television photos.

White sheets or other blankets were used to wrap the bodies.

“Prompt treatment and help” should be given to the injured, according to State Governor Rutilio Escandon, who also stated that “law enforcement will discover who is guilty.”

In a message on Twitter, Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei promised to provide consular support to any of his compatriots, including assistance in returning home.

On Twitter, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, his Mexican counterpart, expressed his sympathy, calling the event “extremely terrible.”

Human traffickers operating along the Guatemala-Mexico border’s most popular approach is to transport unauthorized migrants in trucks. They then travel north to the United States’ border.

Other migrants have chosen to join so-called caravans, in which individuals walk much of the long route on foot, despite the threat of drug cartels and other organized criminal syndicates in many parts of Mexico.

In order to “prevent tragedies like this one,” the Mexican section of the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) has advocated for “alternatives” and legitimate migratory channels.

Mexican immigration officials have suggested that the survivors may be given temporary visas to stay in the country for “humanitarian grounds,” as well as food and shelter assistance.

Since President Joe Biden took office with a promise to reverse his predecessor Donald Trump’s extreme border policies, the flow of undocumented migrants fleeing violence and poverty in their native countries — primarily in Central America — has increased.

Between January and June, Mexican officials discovered around 190,000 migrants.