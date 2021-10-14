In a riot-plagued Ecuadorian prison, four inmates have been discovered dead.

The jail officials said four inmates were found dead on Thursday at the same Ecuadorian prison where 119 inmates were slain in the country’s deadliest inmate uprising two weeks ago.

The deaths, according to the SNAI national prison agency, were the result of “alleged suicide.”

After the bodies were discovered at morning, “security measures” were initiated at the jail in the southern coastal city of Guayaquil, according to the prison service.

During a separate search, two suitcases containing ammunition were discovered in the same prison, according to the police.

Two weeks ago, rival gangs tied to Mexican drug cartels — particularly the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation groups — went to war in the jail complex with weapons and explosives.

Some of the inmates had been decapitated, while others had been set on fire.

According to government estimates, 238 convicts have died in prison uprisings thus far in 2021.

Simultaneous uprisings broke out in four different jails in February, killing 79 inmates.

Following the September riots in Guayaquil, President Guillermo Lasso declared a state of emergency in the jail system and dispatched 3,600 police and troops to patrol and maintain security in the country’s 65 prisons.

Ecuador’s jails are 30 percent overcrowded, with 39,000 offenders crammed into facilities designed for only 30,000.