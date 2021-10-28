In a renewed extradition bid, the US promises that Assange will not face the death penalty.

The US attempted to reassure a British judge on Wednesday that Julian Assange would not be held in a maximum-security prison, as it tried to overturn a block on his extradition in order to put him on trial for espionage.

If WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is extradited to the United States and convicted, he faces up to 175 years in prison. However, a British judge refused to extradite him, claiming that he was suicidal and that his mental health would deteriorate in the US prison system.

The US administration requested Britain’s High Court to reverse the January verdict, stating the judge was “wrong to come to the conclusion she did,” at the start of a two-day appeal hearing in London.

The initial ruling was predicated in part on fears that Assange would be kept in isolation at the ADX Florence penitentiary in Colorado, the US’s only federal supermax prison.

The US government’s lawyer, James Lewis, told the court that Assange had received written guarantees from Washington that he would not be incarcerated at the notorious prison either before or after his trial.

According to Lewis, Assange “shall undergo any professional and psychological treatment that is recommended” and will eventually be eligible to ask for a prisoner transfer to his home country of Australia.

He said, “There has never been a previous breach of a guarantee.”

Assange’s team retorted that the assurances do not rule out the possibility of him being held at the facility, a “similar” federal prison, or a state-level supermax prison.

According to legal filings, the new US assurances gave “no solid foundation” for overturning the lower court judge’s ruling.

The two senior judges considering the case at the High Court will issue their own decision later, but the legal battle is expected to last months, if not years.

Assange’s partner Stella Moris, with whom he has two children, joined two dozen demonstrators outside the court in central London, demanding his immediate release from London’s high-security Belmarsh jail.

Moris told reporters, “I’m quite concerned for Julian’s health.”

“He is quite frail. And I’m hoping the courts will put an end to this horror “She made the statement after visiting Assange in prison on Saturday.

A placard saying “RIP British Justice” was held by one activist wearing a funereal veil. Ruby Allen, 20, described Assange as a “innocent advocate of press freedom.”

“Extradition is really a death sentence,” she explained.

The United States government desires. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.