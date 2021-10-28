In a renewed extradition bid, the US claims that Assange will not face a life sentence in a maximum-security prison.

As it challenged a ruling to suspend Julian Assange’s extradition on the grounds that he poses a major suicide threat, the US sought to reassure a British court that he would not be incarcerated in a federal supermax jail.

If he is extradited to the United States and convicted, the WikiLeaks founder faces espionage charges and up to 175 years in prison.

The US government sought Britain’s High Court to reverse a January judgement banning his extradition to the US at the opening of a two-day hearing in London on Wednesday.

The initial ruling was predicated in part on fears that Assange would be kept in isolation at the ADX Florence penitentiary in Colorado, the US’s only federal supermax prison.

The US government’s counsel, James Lewis, assured the court that Assange would not be detained before or after his trial at the infamous prison.

He also stated that Assange “will receive any clinical and psychological treatment that is recommended” and that he will be eligible to apply for a prisoner transfer to his home country of Australia in the future.

Lewis claimed, “There has never been a previous breach of a guarantee.”

In legal documents, Assange’s attorneys countered that the assurances did not rule out the possibility of his being held at the facility, a “similar” federal prison, or a state-level supermax prison.

The High Court’s two senior judges will issue their own decision at a later date, but the legal battle is expected to stretch on for months, if not years.

Assange’s partner Stella Moris, with whom he has two children, joined two dozen demonstrators outside the court in central London, demanding his immediate release from London’s high-security Belmarsh jail.

After visiting Assange in the prison on Saturday, Moris told reporters, “I’m quite concerned for Julian’s health.”

“He is extremely frail. And I’m hoping the courts can put a stop to this nightmare “she stated

A banner saying “RIP British Justice” was raised by one activist dressed in black and wearing a funereal veil. Ruby Allen, 20, described Assange as a “innocent advocate of press freedom.”

“Extradition is essentially a death sentence. If he is extradited to the United States, the situation will be far worse “she stated

Assange, 50, is wanted in Washington on 18 counts stemming from WikiLeaks’ 2010 revelation of 500,000 secret files outlining military operations in Afghanistan and Iraq.

He was charged with breaking the US espionage statute as well as hacking. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.