In a rebuke to China, the US applauds SAfrica’s discovery of a new Covid strain.

The US congratulated South Africa on Saturday for rapidly discovering the new Covid strain known as Omicron and sharing that knowledge with the rest of the world, a thinly veiled dig at China’s handling of the novel coronavirus’s initial epidemic.

According to the State Department, Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Collaboration, Naledi Pandor, about cooperation on vaccinating Africans against Covid-19.

“Secretary Blinken congratulated South African scientists for quickly identifying the Omicron variation, as well as the South African government’s transparency in sharing this knowledge, which should serve as a model for the rest of the globe,” according to the statement.

The US has frequently chastised China for not being forthright about the origins of the coronavirus, which was initially found in December 2019 in the Chinese city of Wuhan before spreading throughout the world, first under President Donald Trump and again under President Joe Biden. Nearly 5.2 million people have died as a result of it.

Because China had not assisted in the US investigation, the US intelligence community released a report in August this year saying it could not reach a firm conclusion on the virus’s origins — among animals or in a research lab were top scenarios — and that it could not reach a firm conclusion on the virus’s origins.

The US has also accused Beijing of waiting too long to share critical information on the outbreak, claiming that a more transparent approach could have prevented the virus from spreading.

Biden accused Beijing of stonewalling when the US assessment was released this summer.

After the unclassified report was released, Biden said in a statement, “The world deserves answers, and I will not rest until we receive them.”

“Responsible governments do not avoid these kinds of international commitments.”

The pandemic is only one of several flashpoints in today’s US-China relationship, as the two superpowers spar over trade, human rights, and the thorny subject of Taiwan, among other things.