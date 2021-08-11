In a rare sighting, an endangered shark with a massive mouth was caught on video feeding.

On Monday, a wildlife ranger in Scotland had a once-in-a-lifetime meeting with an endangered basking shark.

The shark can be seen expanding and closing its large mouth while feasting on zooplankton in a video provided by the National Trust for Scotland (NTS).

On Monday, the organization tweeted, “Our St Kilda rangers go quite close to a basking shark.” “If you come across creatures in the water, please follow the instructions in The Scottish Marine Wildlife Watching Code and exercise utmost caution so as not to disturb the animals or put yourself in danger.”

Our St Kilda rangers get up close and personal with a basking shark. If you come across animals in the water, please observe the guidelines laid out in The Scottish Marine Wildlife Watching Code and take great care not to upset them or put yourself in risk. #ForTheLoveOfScotland pic.twitter.com/FXDnt00FQa #ForTheLoveOfScotland

— August 9, 2021, National Trust for Scotland (@N T S)

Between Facebook and Twitter, the video has received over 3,000 views.

The shark was observed by Craig Nisbet, an NTS ranger, from the beach at Village Bay in St. Kilda, according to the BBC. He put on his snorkeling gear and set out to take a photo of the shark from a distance, hoping to capture it on film.

Nisbet, on the other hand, paused near a buoy on his way back to shore and watched as the friendly creature swam towards him.

Nisbet remarked, “I returned to land, barely believing what I’d just seen.” “I washed my camera and downloaded my photos and video, and I was ecstatic with the results.”

He said that the shark’s jaws expanding and shutting indicated that it was feasting on the zooplankton in the water.

The basking shark is a threatened species. Basking sharks have been professionally hunted for the oil in their livers, which has been used to produce cosmetics, perfumes, lubricants, and lamp oils, according to the Scottish Wildlife Trust. According to multiple sources, their fins are in high demand in the shark fin trade, which is illegal in both the United States and the United Kingdom.

Basking sharks eat plankton, as previously indicated. Their wide mouths allow them to filter plankton from the water. This is a condensed version of the information.