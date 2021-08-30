In a “rare side effect,” a Pfizer COVID vaccine has been linked to the death of a New Zealand woman.

New Zealand’s Ministry of Health announced on Monday that a woman died after receiving the licensed Pfizer (PFE) COVID vaccine, marking the country’s first death due to the vaccine.

The woman died of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, according to the Ministry of Health, which is a documented “rare side effect of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.”

According to the ministry, the woman’s case has been referred to the coroner, and the cause of death has yet to be confirmed. However, the COVID-19 Vaccine Independent Safety Monitoring Board in New Zealand concluded that the woman’s myocarditis was “probably related to vaccination,” despite the fact that other pharmaceutical concerns were present at the time and might have altered the shot’s outcome.

The circumstances of the death, according to the board, were “compatible with what is known regarding myocarditis and the Pfizer vaccination.”

Myocarditis linked to the COVID vaccine is rare, according to the World Health Organization, and mostly affects young males with manageable symptoms, according to Reuters.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Independent Safety Monitoring Board “extends their sympathy to the woman’s family and friends during this difficult time,” according to the COVID-19 Vaccine Independent Safety Monitoring Board.

The Ministry of Health issued a warning to healthcare providers and consumers to be aware of the indicators of myocarditis and pericarditis.” However, the benefits of the Pfizer vaccination continue to “significantly” outweigh the risks of side effects, such as myocarditis, according to the report.

“The Pfizer vaccine is highly successful in protecting against serious disease and death from COVID-19, and we remain confident about deploying it in New Zealand,” said Dr. John Tait, chair of the COVID-19 Vaccine Independent Safety Monitoring Board, in a statement.

“We want to make sure that the findings of this study are readily available for others to learn from,” he stated. The data will be made public in order to advance scientific understanding of vaccine-induced myocarditis.”

New chest pain, shortness of breath, and an irregular heartbeat are all symptoms of myocarditis. Anyone who has these symptoms within a few days of immunization should seek medical help right once, according to the ministry.

The New Zealand Ministry of Health also stated that this is the country’s first occurrence of a fatality likely linked to a COVID vaccine. Other complaints of death following vaccination have been received, but they have not been investigated, according to the company. Brief News from Washington Newsday.