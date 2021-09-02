In a rare protest, Afghan women demand respect.

Afghan mothers staged a rare protest on Thursday, saying they would accept the burqa provided their daughters could continue to attend school under Taliban rule.

“It is our right to have education, work, and security,” screamed a group of roughly 50 female activists on the streets of Herat, Afghanistan’s western capital.

Women and girls were largely prohibited education and employment during the Taliban’s first tenure in power, before being removed by a US-led invasion in 2001.

Burqas were made compulsory in public, women were not allowed to leave the house without a male companion, and street protests were outlawed.

“We’ve come to demand our rights,” Fereshta Taheri, a demonstrator, told AFP over the phone.

“We are even prepared to wear burqas if they demand it,” the photographer and artist added, “but we want the ladies to go to school and work.”

Although some women already wear the burqa, Herat, an old Silk Road city near the Iranian border, has long been a cosmopolitan outlier among more orthodox cities.

The Taliban, who took control last month after a quick military operation, are debating the composition of a new administration.

They have promised to be “inclusive” in their leadership, but many women are skeptical that women will have a place in Afghanistan’s new administration.

“We watch the news, and we don’t see any women in Taliban meetings or gatherings,” Mariam Ebram, a Herat protester, said.

The party has now pledged a gentler version of rule, promising that women will be allowed to work within Sharia law’s boundaries.

The rebranding is being met with skepticism, with experts questioning whether it is just a gimmick to get international prominence and keep essential supplies flowing.

Basira Taheri, one of the rally’s organizers, stated, “The talks to create a government are ongoing, but they are not talking about women’s participation.”

“We want to be a part of the government; without women, no government can be constituted. We want the Taliban to meet with us for talks.”

She described how, out of fear and uncertainty, “most of the working women in Herat are at home.”

Those that returned, according to Ebram, were met with resistance from the new Taliban soldiers in charge.

“Some women, such as doctors and nurses who have ventured to return to work, say the Taliban insult them,” Ebram stated.

“They don’t look at them, and they don’t talk to them,” says the Taliban. They just show them their angry faces.”

Girls and boys of primary school age have returned.