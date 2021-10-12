In a rare post-COVID-19 complication, a 1-year-old baby has paralysis and seizures.

According to reports, a 1-year-old newborn in India suffered from post-COVID problems, which resulted in repeated seizures and paralysis on the right side of her body.

The newborn was diagnosed with hemiconvulsion-hemiplegia-epilepsy syndrome (HHES), a rare condition caused by coronavirus and treated at a private hospital in the southern state of Karnataka.

Children with COVID-19 may develop MIS-C, a condition that causes inflammation in many organs, according to medical specialists. According to Punekar News, HHES is a relatively unusual symptom of MIS-C. This unusual instance occurred in a baby who was brought to Aster RV Hospital after experiencing continuous right-sided arm and leg convulsions that lasted approximately 6 hours and were accompanied by a fever.

After her parents and other family members tested positive for the virus, the infant experienced the post COVID-19 problem. The baby had a minor cough and cold, but no COVID-19 testing was done.

The girl had been treated for a cold at another hospital, but her health quickly worsened.

Three weeks before she was admitted to the hospital, her family members had recovered.

“We rapidly intubated her, put her on a mechanical ventilator, and gave her anti-epileptic medications in the third line.” She was stunned and unable to respond. According to the Deccan Herald, a 24-hour EEG revealed ongoing seizure activity on the left side of the brain. “We had to control the seizures by producing medical coma via additional drugs,” said Dr. Sujatha Thyagarajan, Sr. Consultant and Lead, PICU, Aster RV Hospital.

When doctors tested the kid for COVID-19 antibodies, they discovered she had them. Her left side of the brain was affected by hemiconvulsion-hemiplegia-epilepsy condition, according to an MRI study. Intravenous immunoglobulins drip, steroids, and Anakinra were used to treat the youngster. The girl was placed on a ventilator, but she reacted rapidly to treatment.

The toddler underwent rehabilitation and made tremendous progress over the course of six weeks.

“MIS-C is the most prevalent post-Covid complication in children, and it can take a variety of forms. “It had become serious in Vyshnavi’s condition, resulting in various difficulties,” Thyagarajan said.

Vyshnavi’s parents were overjoyed with their child’s treatment in this unusual case.

"Seeing our child suffer was a challenging scenario for us." She couldn't breathe properly and was experiencing seizures all of the time. We were terrified when we saw her condition. Doctors at the hospital reassured us that she will be safe, and we are relieved.