In a rare operation, doctors remove 40-foot-long iron rods from a teen’s chest.

Two iron rods that had entered his body when his bike collided with a car were removed by physicians at an Indian hospital, saving the life of an 18-year-old.

The five-hour surgery took place in Rohtak, a city in Haryana’s northern state. Doctors from the cardiology and anesthesia departments debated whether or not the highly complex surgery should be performed.

Initially, the procedure was intended to be a cardiac surgery, but a mechanic who cuts iron rods was summoned to the operating room afterwards. According to News 18, the rods were subsequently chopped into little pieces and removed.

“Managing such injuries is extremely difficult since they might be lethal without prompt surgical intervention. “Removal or relocation of penetrating rods should be avoided in such circumstances since it may result in deadly hemorrhage,” cardiac surgeon Dr. S.S. Lohchab told Tribune India.

The adolescent was considered to be safe, but he was being watched.

According to local news sources, the adolescent was riding his bike when he collided with a car carrying iron rods on Friday. Two 40-foot long beams pierced directly through his chest as a result of this. The iron rods were first reduced to a length of roughly 6 feet, which remained in his body. Those iron rods were later removed via surgery.

