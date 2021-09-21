In a rare occurrence, a honeybee swarm kills over 60 endangered South African penguins.

A swarm of honeybees killed 63 African penguins in a colony south of Cape Town, according to South African bird experts. It was observed that this was an unusual incident and that it was the first documented instance of such an attack at Boulder Beach, a renowned tourist destination.

On Monday, the dead penguins were discovered near Simon’s Town on the beach. In the same region, officials discovered a large number of dead bees.

The only symptoms of harm on the penguins’ carcasses were bee stings, which were discovered around the eyes and flippers during post-mortem exams. One of the birds had been stung a total of 27 times.

African penguins are critically endangered, with only about 50,000 remaining in the world.

The discovery first perplexed officials from South Africa’s national parks organization (SANParks), as penguins and bees are not known to fight one other.

Dr. Alison Kock, a marine biologist with SANParks, told the BBC that penguins and bees usually coexist. “Bees don’t sting unless provoked,” says the researcher, who believes a nest or hive in the vicinity was disturbed, causing a swarm of bees to flee the nest, swarm, and become aggressive. Unfortunately, the bees came upon a bunch of penguins while flying.”

The locations on the penguins where sting marks were discovered had the least amount of feather coverage. The area around the African penguin’s eyes, with its unique pink sweat glands, is particularly sensitive. The skin in these locations is only roughly as thick as the skin on human fingers, according to Shanet Rutgers, a senior penguin keeper at Cape Town’s Two Oceans Aquarium.

Residents living near the impacted penguin colony have been ordered to avoid maintaining beehives in their yards, according to officials from the African Wild Bee Institute. This is the second incidence of its like in the area of Cape Town in recent months, but the previous was on a considerably lesser scale. On Friday, one African penguin was discovered dead from bee stings in Fish Hoek, a town immediately north of Simon’s Town.

Seven African penguins were discovered deceased at the Florida Aquarium in Tampa in July. The preliminary necropsy findings were. This is a condensed version of the information.