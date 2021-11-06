In a ‘rare’ find, a slave room was discovered in Pompeii.

Archaeologists in Pompeii announced Saturday that they had discovered the remnants of a “slave room” in an extremely uncommon find at a Roman mansion devastated nearly 2,000 years ago by Mount Vesuvius’ eruption.

During a dig at the Home of Civita Giuliana, a suburban villa just a few hundred meters from the remainder of the ancient city, a small room with three beds, a pottery pitcher, and a wooden chest was unearthed.

The room likely housed slaves charged with maintaining and prepping the chariot, archaeologists said Saturday. An almost intact ornate Roman chariot was discovered here at the start of this year, and archaeologists said Saturday that the room likely housed slaves charged with maintaining and prepping the chariot.

“This is a window into the fragile reality of people who rarely appear in historical documents, written almost entirely by privileged males,” said Pompeii’s director general Gabriel Zuchtriegel.

According to a news release, the “unique insight” into how “the weakest in ancient society lived” is “probably one of the most thrilling findings in my time as an archaeologist.”

When Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD, it blanketed Pompeii in ash, killing those who hadn’t managed to flee in time. They were killed by thermal shock or were crushed by crumbling structures.

The 16-square-metre (170-square-foot) chamber was a mix of bedroom and storeroom, with three beds (one of which was child-sized) and eight amphorae stored in a corner.

Metal and fabric artifacts that appeared to be part of the chariot horses’ harnesses were found in the wooden chest, and a chariot shaft was discovered sitting on one of the beds.

Three horses’ carcasses were discovered in a stable during a dig earlier this year.

“The outstanding condition of preservation of the room provides us with a rare insight into the daily lives of slaves,” the Pompeii archaeological park said.

Experts were able to make plaster casts of the mattresses and other perishable goods, which left their imprint in the cinerite (volcanic ash rock) that covered them, according to the report.

The beds were built of a number of rough-hewn hardwood planks that could be changed to fit the height of the person using them.

Ropes were used to create the webbed bases of the beds, which were then covered in blankets.

While two of them were roughly 1.7 meters long, one was only 1.4 meters long and could have belonged to a toddler.

The three slaves may have been discovered, according to the archaeological park. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.