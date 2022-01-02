In a rare border breach, an unidentified person enters North Korea from the south: Seoul.

The military in Seoul claimed Sunday that an unnamed person infiltrated North Korea from the south on New Year’s Day, a rare breach of the strongly fortified border between the neighbors.

In the decades following the Korean War, more than 30,000 people have fled North Korea due to tyranny and poverty, but crossings in the opposite direction are very unusual.

Surveillance technology identified the person in the Demilitarized Zone, which divides the Korean peninsula, about 9:20 p.m. local time on Saturday, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The military launched a search mission, but to no effect.

“The identity of the person has been confirmed.”