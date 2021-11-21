In a rapidly changing political landscape, Chileans will elect a new president.

Chileans will vote for the fourth time in 18 months on Sunday, to elect a new president, under whose watch the country will construct its first post-dictatorship constitution.

The ballot comes two years after a social uprising against deep-seated injustice and months after elections for a council to design a new constitution, which was a fundamental demand of the protestors.

In May, voters rejected established political parties for the first time since democracy replaced Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship 31 years ago.

On Sunday, seven contenders will compete for the position of President Sebastian Pinera, who is unpopular across the political spectrum, from left to right.

Gabriel Boric, 35, of the leftist Approve Dignity coalition, which includes the Communist Party, and far-right candidate Jose Antonio Kast, 55, of the Republican Party, are the front-runners, with around a quarter of declared voter intention for each.

Both are members of non-governing minority parties.

In opinion polls, centrists, including Pinera’s nominee, were shown to be the least popular, with half of the 15 million eligible voters unsure.

“I’m going to vote, but I’m unhappy,” said Danilo Panes, a 26-year-old who participated in the 2019 protests and believes none of the seven candidates have presented “alternatives in line with what the people requested” when they came to the streets.

Low salaries and pensions, bad public health care and education, and, according to a recent OECD assessment, “persistently high inequality” between rich and poor were among the issues raised by the demonstrators.

The Pinochet-era constitution, which commentators say has made the country prosperous by promoting private enterprise in all fields, but at the expense of the poor and working classes, was primarily blamed for the current crisis.

During weeks of protests in 2019, dozens of people died, marking Chile’s worst social crisis in decades.

The administration eventually agreed to hold a referendum, and roughly 80% of voters approved a new constitution to be drafted by an elected body a year later.

In May, voters chose a majority of independent candidates, mostly from the left, to serve on that panel, which has already begun crafting the document.

Chileans will also elect a new Congress on Sunday, with a 155-member Chamber of Deputies and nearly two-thirds of Senators, that will be in place when the country decides whether or not to approve the new constitution in an obligatory referendum next year.

It's unclear how or if this will happen.