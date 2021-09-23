In a potential divvy up of Evergrande assets, BlackRock may get the short end of the stick.

The Chinese government has continued to convey hints that it may allow the Evergrande Group, the country’s second-largest property developer, to default on its over $300 billion in obligations. Beijing has conveyed a warning to local governments urging them to prepare for a possible Evergrande collapse.

The Chinese government appears to place a high priority on preparing its local investors. Beijing has poured $18 billion into the financial industry, in addition to telling local governments to prepare.

While the Chinese corporations that benefit from Evergrande’s development and the industries it has invested in are the most likely victims of a collapse, a number of Western companies, notably America’s investment behemoth BlackRock, stand to lose as well.

According to Reuters, BlackRock purchased 31.3 million Evergrande debt notes between January and August 2021. With this increase in its position in the company, Evergrande now owns 1% of BlackRock’s $1.7 billion Asian High Yield Bond Fund. BlackRock isn’t the only Western firm with a stake in the business.

According to Reuters, Britain’s HSBC Holdings boosted its share in the insolvent bank by 40% in July. UBS Group, based in Switzerland, increased its holdings by 25% in May. Stephanie Segal, an Asian economics expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, believes that when it comes time for Beijing to restructure Evergrande’s assets, Chinese institutions may come before the West at the negotiating table.

“There have been previous restructurings where local and foreign investors were treated differently, so that’s part of the playbook when it comes to these kinds of restructurings,” Segal told This website.

If Evergrande fails, BlackRock and others will lose money on the wager that the company would recover, maybe with the help of a government bailout. Those who put money into an Evergrande loan payback through BlackRock could be in for a big loss.

Should the government take the lead in the reorganization, Beijing will pick which creditors get which sections of Evergrande's assets. Given the company's large obligations, these creditors may see significant reductions in their initial investments, according to Segal. When the government divides the pie, foreign investors such as BlackRock may end up with the least enticing bits.